Perplexity CEO says AI browser will replace these two white-collar jobs

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, believes the future of work is closer than we think — and it might not include recruiters or executive assistants.

In a recent conversation on The Verge’s podcast, Srinivas explained how Perplexity’s AI browser, Comet, is being built to handle complex administrative and organisational tasks typically carried out by white-collar professionals. The company envisions Comet becoming an AI operating system for knowledge workers, with the ability to execute detailed instructions via natural language prompts.

He specifically identified recruiters and executive assistants (or similar admin roles) as the first job functions likely to be replaced by Comet once more powerful reasoning models like GPT-5 or Claude 4.5 are integrated.

“A recruiter’s work worth one week is just one prompt: sourcing and reach outs,” Srinivas said. “Then you’ve got to do state tracking, follow-ups, update spreadsheets, sync with calendars, schedule meetings, and send briefs — many of these can be automated.”

Comet, currently available by invitation to select premium users, is already capable of managing emails, calendars, and outreach communication. But its long-term goal is to become a fully autonomous assistant, eliminating the need for constant prompting and actively managing tasks on the user’s behalf.

"Stop the scroll. Start building skills." Srinivas also took the opportunity to urge younger generations to rethink how they spend their time. Speaking in another session with tech commentator Matthew Berman, he warned that endless social media scrolling — particularly on Instagram — is a lost opportunity in the AI age.