No AI Verdicts: Kerala HC warns district courts against using AI for legal reasoning

In a pioneering move aimed at ensuring responsible deployment of emerging technologies, the Kerala High Court has introduced a comprehensive policy governing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools by the district judiciary. Marking a first in the Indian judicial landscape, the policy explicitly prohibits the use of AI for legal reasoning or decision-making processes in district courts.

Titled ‘Policy Regarding Use of Artificial Intelligence Tools in District Judiciary’, the guidelines are designed to regulate the adoption of AI while safeguarding core judicial values such as human oversight, fairness, confidentiality, and accountability.

The policy clearly states that under no circumstances shall AI tools be used to arrive at findings, reliefs, orders, or judgments. “The responsibility for the content and integrity of the judicial order or judgment lies fully with the judges,” the document emphasizes.

AI tools are permitted only for limited, assistive purposes and must be used with meticulous caution. “Indiscriminate use of AI tools might result in negative consequences, including violation of privacy rights, data security risks and erosion of trust in the judicial decision-making,” it warns.

The policy applies to all members of the district judiciary, their supporting staff, and any interns or law clerks working with them in Kerala. It encompasses all AI platforms, including generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Deepseek, as well as AI-based databases that facilitate access to case law and statutes.

Importantly, the policy mandates that its rules apply universally—regardless of whether AI tools are used on personal, court-owned, or third-party devices, and irrespective of time and location.

Use of AI in official judicial work must align with the principles of transparency, fairness, accountability, and confidentiality. Additionally, cloud-based services are to be avoided unless explicitly approved, and all AI-generated outputs—especially translations—must be thoroughly verified.

All instances of AI usage must be documented through detailed audit logs, including records of the tools used and the verification processes followed.

To promote informed AI usage, the policy encourages participation in training programs covering ethical, legal, technical, and practical aspects of AI. Any errors or anomalies in AI-generated content are to be reported promptly.

Violations of the policy may invite disciplinary action under prevailing rules. The High Court has instructed all District Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates to disseminate the policy to every judicial officer and staff member within their jurisdiction and ensure strict compliance.