'Stop doomscrolling, start using AI', says Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI search startup Perplexity, has a pointed message for the digital generation: cut down on endless social media scrolling and focus on mastering artificial intelligence.

“Spend less time doomscrolling on Instagram; spend more time using the AIs,” Srinivas said in a recent interview with tech content creator Matthew Berman. “Not because we want your usage, but simply because that's your way to, like, add value to the new society.”

Backed by AI chip giant Nvidia, Perplexity is rapidly emerging as a challenger to Google in the search engine space. Its flagship product—a real-time, AI-powered answer engine—is part of a growing suite that includes the Comet browser, which is currently available in beta for desktops and is being pitched as a next-gen workplace tool.

AI and the Job Market: Adapt or Be Left Behind Srinivas didn’t mince words about how AI could reshape employment: “Some people will lose their jobs because AI will reduce head counts across industries. But those who master AI tools will have the advantage in the job market.”

He added that displaced professionals will either launch new ventures or upskill with AI to remain relevant. “Either the people who lose jobs end up starting companies themselves and make use of AIs, or they end up learning the AIs and contribute to new companies,” he said.

Perplexity on browser

Srinivas also confirmed that Perplexity is in discussions with smartphone manufacturers to have the Comet browser pre-installed on devices—a bold move intended to challenge Google Chrome’s dominance.

"It's not easy to convince mobile OEMs to change the default browser to Comet from Chrome," he acknowledged in a separate interview with Reuters, but stressed that browser stickiness could help Perplexity expand its footprint significantly.