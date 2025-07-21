            
  • Home
  • digital
  • stop-doomscrolling-start-using-ai-says-perplexity-ceo-aravind-srinivas-75751

'Stop doomscrolling, start using AI', says Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas

Backed by AI chip giant Nvidia, Perplexity is rapidly emerging as a challenger to Google in the search engine space.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 5:12 PM
'Stop doomscrolling, start using AI', says Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas
Backed by AI chip giant Nvidia, Perplexity is rapidly emerging as a challenger to Google in the search engine space.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI search startup Perplexity, has a pointed message for the digital generation: cut down on endless social media scrolling and focus on mastering artificial intelligence.

“Spend less time doomscrolling on Instagram; spend more time using the AIs,” Srinivas said in a recent interview with tech content creator Matthew Berman. “Not because we want your usage, but simply because that's your way to, like, add value to the new society.”

Backed by AI chip giant Nvidia, Perplexity is rapidly emerging as a challenger to Google in the search engine space. Its flagship product—a real-time, AI-powered answer engine—is part of a growing suite that includes the Comet browser, which is currently available in beta for desktops and is being pitched as a next-gen workplace tool.

AI and the Job Market: Adapt or Be Left Behind Srinivas didn’t mince words about how AI could reshape employment: “Some people will lose their jobs because AI will reduce head counts across industries. But those who master AI tools will have the advantage in the job market.”

He added that displaced professionals will either launch new ventures or upskill with AI to remain relevant. “Either the people who lose jobs end up starting companies themselves and make use of AIs, or they end up learning the AIs and contribute to new companies,” he said.

Perplexity on browser

Srinivas also confirmed that Perplexity is in discussions with smartphone manufacturers to have the Comet browser pre-installed on devices—a bold move intended to challenge Google Chrome’s dominance.

"It's not easy to convince mobile OEMs to change the default browser to Comet from Chrome," he acknowledged in a separate interview with Reuters, but stressed that browser stickiness could help Perplexity expand its footprint significantly.

With AI usage becoming a workplace essential and Perplexity positioning itself as a mainstream productivity companion, Srinivas’ message is clear: the time for passive scrolling is over—active learning and AI fluency are the future.


Tags
First Published on Jul 21, 2025 5:12 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

AI thinks like a mathematician! OpenAI model solves olympiad problems

AI thinks like a mathematician! OpenAI model solves olympiad problems

Digital

Indian-origin CEO criticised for exit after $3 Billion AI deal collapses

Indian-origin CEO criticised for exit after $3 Billion AI deal collapses

Digital

'District' now accounts for 20% of Eternal’s business: Deepinder Goyal

'District' now accounts for 20% of Eternal’s business: Deepinder Goyal

Digital

Today in AI | Trump's AI video criticised | AI browser might replace 2 jobs | IIT Madras starts AI programme

Today in AI | Trump's AI video criticised | AI browser might replace 2 jobs | IIT Madras starts AI programme

Digital

Elon Musk unveils 'Baby Grok', a kid-safe AI chatbot after companion backlash

Elon Musk unveils 'Baby Grok', a kid-safe AI chatbot after companion backlash

How it Works

Netflix taps Gen AI to cut costs on "The Eternaut"

Netflix taps Gen AI to cut costs on "The Eternaut"

How it Works

Airtel’s bold bet: Perplexity Pro lands on 370 mn phones, taking aim at Google in India’s AI race

Airtel’s bold bet: Perplexity Pro lands on 370 mn phones, taking aim at Google in India’s AI race