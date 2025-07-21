US co-founder trolled for turning honeymoon bed-wetting into 'LinkedIn lesson'

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony Karls, co-founder of Sterling Lawyers LLC and president of Rocket Clicks, is facing the internet's wrath after attempting to draw a leadership lesson from a rather personal mishap: wetting the bed on his honeymoon.
In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Karls shared a detailed account of how a combination of spicy crab soup, dehydration from a CrossFit workout, and an ill-timed nap led to him waking up in a puddle next to his newlywed wife. But the twist? He used the moment to illustrate resilience and leadership.
“That moment taught me something crucial: you don’t need to take yourself too seriously,” Karls wrote, trying to turn the awkward experience into a parable about vulnerability in leadership. He went on to say, “The leaders who last are the ones who can laugh at themselves… When you share your failures openly, [your team] stop hiding theirs.”
He concluded with: “If you can survive peeing the bed on your honeymoon, you can survive anything business throws at you.”
While Karls may have been aiming for authenticity and relatability, social media users weren’t buying it. Reactions ranged from confused to downright brutal.
“And I thought the Astronomer CEO had a bad day on LinkedIn,” quipped one user, referring to another viral corporate cringe moment.
Another comment read, “There are overshares, and then there are LinkedIn overshares.”
Several users pointed out the increasing trend of turning deeply personal—or downright embarrassing—moments into forced business lessons on professional platforms like LinkedIn, sparking a fresh debate about authenticity versus attention-seeking.