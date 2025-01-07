            
  • Home
  • digital
  • pm-modi-and-microsofts-satya-nadella-discuss-vision-for-indias-ai-future-52447

PM Modi and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella discuss vision for India’s AI future

This high-profile interaction is part of India’s broader push to position itself as a global leader in AI and technological innovation.

By  Storyboard18Jan 7, 2025 8:42 AM
PM Modi and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella discuss vision for India’s AI future
Prime Minister and tech giant CEO reaffirm commitment to advancing artificial intelligence, as India aims to become a global AI leader

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, discussing India’s burgeoning technological landscape, including artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and digital transformation. The meeting comes as Microsoft deepens its engagement with India, particularly in advancing AI-driven solutions that could have far-reaching implications for the country’s future growth.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nadella expressed his appreciation to Modi for the meeting, praising the Prime Minister’s leadership and reaffirming Microsoft’s commitment to helping India become an AI-first nation. Modi, in turn, acknowledged the exchange, highlighting the importance of their discussions and welcoming Microsoft’s ambitious plans to bolster India’s technological ecosystem.

This high-profile interaction is part of India’s broader push to position itself as a global leader in AI and technological innovation. The meeting signals Microsoft’s strategic focus on the Indian market, where its expansion plans are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing AI solutions and ensuring their widespread impact across the country. Modi’s recent interactions with global business leaders, including former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on January 4, and Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas last month, spotlight the government’s commitment to positioning India at the forefront of AI and technological development.

The recent surge of high-level meetings comes at a time when the Indian government is actively nurturing its AI startup ecosystem. In 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, designed to support emerging AI startups, facilitate funding, and drive innovation within the sector. The initiative also aims to develop India’s AI infrastructure and address critical sector challenges identified by the government. Experts and reports project the homegrown generative AI market could become a $17 billion opportunity by 2030.


Tags
First Published on Jan 7, 2025 8:41 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

OpenAI’s ambitious leap toward superintelligence: Are we ready for AI that outpaces human minds?

OpenAI’s ambitious leap toward superintelligence: Are we ready for AI that outpaces human minds?

How it Works

Entertainment industry faces crossroads: Slowing production and shifting trends

Entertainment industry faces crossroads: Slowing production and shifting trends

Digital

Meta challenges CCI's Rs 213-crore penalty over WhatsApp privacy update

Meta challenges CCI's Rs 213-crore penalty over WhatsApp privacy update

Brand Marketing

NVIDIA CEO to spotlight AI's next chapter at CES 2025

NVIDIA CEO to spotlight AI's next chapter at CES 2025

Digital

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on DPDP rules: Regulations here won't stifle innovation like European laws

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on DPDP rules: Regulations here won't stifle innovation like European laws

How it Works

TRAI to hold OHD on 8 Jan for formulating Digital Radio Broadcast Policy

TRAI to hold OHD on 8 Jan for formulating Digital Radio Broadcast Policy

How it Works

Policy think tanks, civil society call DPDP draft rules 'vague', raise concerns

Policy think tanks, civil society call DPDP draft rules 'vague', raise concerns