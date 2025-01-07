PM Modi and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella discuss vision for India’s AI future

ADVERTISEMENT
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, discussing India’s burgeoning technological landscape, including artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and digital transformation. The meeting comes as Microsoft deepens its engagement with India, particularly in advancing AI-driven solutions that could have far-reaching implications for the country’s future growth.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nadella expressed his appreciation to Modi for the meeting, praising the Prime Minister’s leadership and reaffirming Microsoft’s commitment to helping India become an AI-first nation. Modi, in turn, acknowledged the exchange, highlighting the importance of their discussions and welcoming Microsoft’s ambitious plans to bolster India’s technological ecosystem.
It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting. https://t.co/ArK8DJYBhK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2025
This high-profile interaction is part of India’s broader push to position itself as a global leader in AI and technological innovation. The meeting signals Microsoft’s strategic focus on the Indian market, where its expansion plans are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing AI solutions and ensuring their widespread impact across the country. Modi’s recent interactions with global business leaders, including former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on January 4, and Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas last month, spotlight the government’s commitment to positioning India at the forefront of AI and technological development.
The recent surge of high-level meetings comes at a time when the Indian government is actively nurturing its AI startup ecosystem. In 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, designed to support emerging AI startups, facilitate funding, and drive innovation within the sector. The initiative also aims to develop India’s AI infrastructure and address critical sector challenges identified by the government. Experts and reports project the homegrown generative AI market could become a $17 billion opportunity by 2030.