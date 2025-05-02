Global Media Dialogue 2025: Member nations endorse WAVES Declaration, pledge to amplify traditions, heritage, and creativity in the age of AI

"Global collaborations to promote creativity, while understanding each other's cross-cultural sensitivities, is the way forward," was one of the key outcomes from the Global Media Dialogue held in Mumbai during the ongoing World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025).

Expanding creative spaces across countries is seen as vital to collective progress as nations work together to bridge the digital divide. The dialogue highlighted the crucial role of governments in fostering global peace and harmony amid an increasingly globalized media environment, culminating in the adoption of the WAVES Declaration by member nations.

The Global Media Dialogue underscored that films, which portray diverse cultures, have immense potential to bring people closer. Participating nations commended the role of Indian films in this regard. As a captivating storytelling format, films act as a powerful medium for global collaboration.

Additionally, individual creators are rapidly emerging as key drivers in the creator economy, with technology reshaping the way stories are told, thereby redefining the entertainment industry. Some member nations also voiced concerns about the need to enhance "responsible journalism," which they believe can be addressed through mutual collaborations on the WAVES platform.

Calling WAVES 2025 a microcosm of the global community, Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, remarked that the summit brings together content creators, policymakers, actors, writers, producers, and visual artists to discuss a future roadmap for the Media and Entertainment sector.

In his address, Jaishankar spoke about the broad themes being considered at the Global Media Dialogue 2025, emphasizing that the world order, with its strong cultural dimension, is undergoing transformation. "It is essential that we give voice to our traditions, heritage, ideas, practices, and creativity," he stated.

Jaishankar also highlighted the need for a synergy between technology and tradition, noting that technology can play a pivotal role in strengthening awareness of our vast heritage and deepening understanding, especially among younger generations. "It is crucial to prepare young talent for an era of creative collaborations through relevant skill development. Innovation is key to the progress that will build Viksit Bharat," he stressed.

Reflecting on the rise of AI, he acknowledged the vast potential it offers but emphasized the need for its responsible use. He called for reducing bias, democratizing content, and prioritizing ethical considerations. "For a global workplace and workforce, we must adopt shifts in mindsets, frameworks, policies, and practices," he concluded, reaffirming WAVES as an ideal platform to address the key issues facing the global media and entertainment sector.

Setting the tone for the dialogue, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized that culture fuels creativity, connecting people across borders. He noted that content creation and consumption are evolving rapidly as technology reshapes storytelling. "We are at an inflection point where we need to incentivize local content creation," he said.

Welcoming delegates from 77 countries to Mumbai, the "city of dreams," Vaishnaw underscored the importance of collaboration and emphasized the need for co-production treaties, joint funds, and declarations that can help bridge the digital divide, foster global peace, and create a harmonious environment. "We must widen the global bridge of creativity into an expressway of ideas," he said.

During the deliberations, senior ministerial delegations expressed their views, with India sharing the success of the 32 "Create in India" challenges, which led to the identification of over 700 top creators from around the world in the first season of WAVES.

India announced that from the next edition, these challenges will be conducted in 25 global languages to ensure talent from diverse linguistic backgrounds can showcase their creative content at the WAVES forum.