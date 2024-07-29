The Paris Olympics opener attracts 28.6 mn US viewers

The Paris Olympics, which opened on a grand note on July 26, as per a Reuters report, attracted 28.6 million US viewers (as collated from Comcast's NBCUniversal), highlighting it as the most watched start as compared to 40.7 million watched during the London 2012 Olympics opener, and 26.5 million viewers at The Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games ceremony.

An amount of $7.65 billion was paid by NBCUniversal, to extend its rights to air the Games in the US through 2032.

As per the report, The Paris Games come after three consecutive Olympics -- Summer and Winter -- in Asia with the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Tokyo's Summer Games, which were delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

As reported by Storyboard18, it was mentioned that on July 26, Viacom18 Sports would provide an immersive viewing experience on Sports18 and JioCinema. Experts predicted that the Paris Olympics would attract 150 million viewers on the digital platform and 120 million viewers on linear TV. Compared to the Tokyo Olympics, there's a 70 percent increase in advertisements and sponsorships, indicating growing brand interest in non-cricket sports events.