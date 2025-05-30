Trump to host Musk’s farewell presser at White House: ‘He’ll always be with us’

Elon Musk will join U.S. President Donald Trump for a press conference at the White House on Friday, marking the formal conclusion of his tenure as a special government employee overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 p.m. IST) and will take place in the Oval Office.

Announcing the press meet on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump praised Musk’s contributions and hinted at a continuing informal alliance. “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will always be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!” Trump wrote, confirming Musk’s presence at the briefing.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had earlier taken to X (formerly Twitter) to declare the end of his temporary appointment in the Trump administration. “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk posted.

He added that while his official role may be ending, the goals of DOGE will endure: “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Musk’s role, though brief, drew significant public attention as he spearheaded efforts to trim federal expenditures and modernise bureaucratic systems. His departure comes amid growing political and public scrutiny of Trump’s sweeping legislative agenda, including the controversial "big beautiful bill" on tax and immigration, which Musk recently criticised.