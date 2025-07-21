Today in AI | Trump's AI video criticised | AI browser might replace 2 jobs | IIT Madras starts AI programme

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Trump posts AI video depicting Obama’s arrest in Oval Office, draws criticism

US President Donald Trump has triggered widespread criticism after posting an AI-generated video depicting former President Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office. The clip, shared on Trump’s platform Truth Social, comes amid escalating political rhetoric and follows weeks of unfounded accusations from Trump, who recently claimed Obama was involved in "high-level election fraud". The video begins with a fabricated clip of Obama stating, “especially the President is above the law”, followed by a montage of real-life American politicians repeating the phrase “no one is above the law.” The footage then cuts to an AI-generated scene of Obama being handcuffed by two FBI agents in the very room where he once served as President. Trump is shown seated nearby, smiling as the fictional arrest unfolds. The video concludes with an image of Obama in a prison cell, dressed in an orange jumpsuit.

Mark Zuckerberg's 44-member AI dream team: Just two Indians make the cut for Superintelligence

Meta has intensified its recruitment efforts for the recently established Superintelligence Team, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg directly involved in securing top AI talent. The expanding team now includes Trapit Bansal and Hammad Syed, two researchers of Indian origin. Meta recently launched the Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) to consolidate its AI initiatives, following challenges with its Llama 4 model and staff departures. The MSL will be led by Alexandr Wang, former CEO of Scale AI, and Nat Friedman, former chief of GitHub. This development follows Meta's $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI and a push to attract leading AI professionals. Trapit Bansal, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, is one of two Indian researchers to join the new Meta lab. Bansal's background includes postgraduate research at the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) and a previous tenure at Meta in 2018. His career also spans roles at OpenAI, Microsoft Research, Google Research, and Facebook. Hammad Syed joined Meta this week following the acquisition of his company, PlayAI. Syed co-founded the voice startup in 2021 with Mahmoud Felfel. PlayAI develops text-to-speech models and voice agents in over 30 languages. An internal memo indicated that the "entire PlayAI team" would transition to Meta.

Perplexity CEO says AI browser will replace these two white-collar jobs

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, believes the future of work is closer than we think — and it might not include recruiters or executive assistants. In a recent conversation on The Verge’s podcast, Srinivas explained how Perplexity’s AI browser, Comet, is being built to handle complex administrative and organisational tasks typically carried out by white-collar professionals. The company envisions Comet becoming an AI operating system for knowledge workers, with the ability to execute detailed instructions via natural language prompts. He specifically identified recruiters and executive assistants (or similar admin roles) as the first job functions likely to be replaced by Comet once more powerful reasoning models like GPT-5 or Claude 4.5 are integrated. “A recruiter’s work worth one week is just one prompt: sourcing and reach outs,” Srinivas said. “Then you’ve got to do state tracking, follow-ups, update spreadsheets, sync with calendars, schedule meetings, and send briefs — many of these can be automated.”

OpenAI to cross 1 Million GPUs in 2025, but Sam Altman wants 100x more

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has revealed that the company is on track to have “well over 1 million GPUs online” by the end of 2025 — a jaw-dropping milestone that highlights the escalating hardware demands of advanced AI development. But in characteristic Altman fashion, he immediately raised the bar: the real challenge, he said, is figuring out how to scale that number 100-fold. The announcement, made via a post on X, wasn’t just a casual flex. It signalled OpenAI’s deepening investment in infrastructure as it seeks to maintain its lead in the global AI race. As large language models and generative AI systems grow in size, intelligence and application, so too does the need for exponentially more compute power. And GPUs — the workhorses of modern AI training — are at the heart of that effort. Altman has consistently emphasised that solving the compute bottleneck is central to achieving OpenAI’s goals. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that he was aiming to raise up to $7 trillion to build out a global AI supply chain, encompassing chip fabrication, datacentres and energy infrastructure. This latest milestone suggests OpenAI is well on its way to scaling up its GPU footprint — but Altman’s 100x comment shifts the focus from hardware accumulation to technological innovation. Reaching 100 million GPUs won’t be feasible through procurement alone. It will likely demand new chip architectures, radically improved energy efficiency, and perhaps an entirely reimagined approach to distributed compute.

IIT Madras Pravartak Launches 7-Month Certificate Programme in AI and Deep Learning