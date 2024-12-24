US families file lawsuit against Snapchat over deadly drug sales to teens: Report

Snapchat, the popular social media platform known for its disappearing messages and large teenage base, is under scrutiny following serious allegations that it has facilitated illegal drug sales to minors in the US.

A recent Bloomberg Businessweek investigation highlights multiple cases in which teens accessed counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl through Snapchat—pills that in many instances led to tragic fatalities or life-altering consequences for the survivors.

At the centre of these revelations is 17-year-old Michael Brewer, one of the few teens to survive fentanyl poisoning linked to the app.

Brewer, who was left blind and partially paralysed after ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill purchased on Snapchat, now serves as a key witness in a lawsuit filed by 64 families against Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc.

The suit alleges that, at just 13 years old, Brewer was able to connect with a drug dealer via the app's Quick Add feature, which recommends new contacts based on shared connections and location data, the report added.

The lawsuit accuses Snap Inc. of negligent design choices, specifically pointing to disappearing messages, friend suggestions, and minimal parental controls as elements that create an environment conducive to illicit activities.

Although various social media platforms have encountered drug-related issues, Snapchat’s ephemeral messaging system and geolocation features have made it a particular focus for victims’ families, law enforcement officials, and legal experts.

Snap Inc. has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the platform’s disappearing messages are meant to replicate face-to-face interactions rather than aid in illegal conduct, stated the report.