WAVES to link creators, content buyers and global markets: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s creator economy is seeing a major shift, said Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw during a media briefing on Saturday.

Speaking to representatives from around 20 national and regional media outlets, the Minister discussed how the media and entertainment industry is evolving — and what the government hopes to achieve through the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which is set to take place in Mumbai from 1 to 4 May.

Vaishnaw explained that technology has completely changed how content is made, distributed and consumed. “The traditional models are being replaced. Now, creators from far-flung places like Jharkhand or Kerala can make high-quality content and reach millions. The entire landscape has shifted — and with it come new opportunities and new challenges,” he said.

He highlighted the government’s support for the expanding creator economy and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly recognised the contribution of digital creators in building India’s image globally.

Describing WAVES as a first-of-its-kind initiative, Vaishnaw said the summit aims to become a major global stage for the media and entertainment industry — much like the World Economic Forum is for economic dialogue. “WAVES is designed to connect creators, content buyers and global markets. It will serve as a scalable platform to source and showcase creative ideas,” he added.

He also shared that WAVES 2025 has already attracted over one lakh registrations, showing strong interest from the creative community. The summit will feature awards to honour top contributors and innovators who are shaping the future of content worldwide.