PM Narendra Modi meets India's top gamers

In the video posted on the PM’s official YouTube page, it was shown how the gamers were sat at a roundtable in conversation with the PM. They spoke about the governments support towards the industry and creators, the increase in games based on Indian mythology and more. In the teaser shared on YouTube, The PM can also be seen asking the gamers about the dilemma of gaming vs gambling. The creators highlighted that it was time that a clear distinction was made between skill-based games and real-money gaming.