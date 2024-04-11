            

      PM Narendra Modi meets India's top gamers

      The PM met a total of 7 gamers/gaming creators including Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2024 3:43 PM
      The Prime Minister even tried his hand at a few games including mobile games, PC, console games and VR.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with seven of India’s top gamers/gaming creators for a chat about the industries overall growth, developments, scope in India and more.

      The gamers include Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

      In the video posted on the PM’s official YouTube page, it was shown how the gamers were sat at a roundtable in conversation with the PM. They spoke about the governments support towards the industry and creators, the increase in games based on Indian mythology and more. In the teaser shared on YouTube, The PM can also be seen asking the gamers about the dilemma of gaming vs gambling. The creators highlighted that it was time that a clear distinction was made between skill-based games and real-money gaming.

      The Prime Minister even tried his hand at a few games including mobile games, PC, console games and VR.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 11, 2024 3:42 PM

