            

Tesla debuts in India with Mumbai showroom - and a flood of memes

As Tesla launches its Model Y SUV at ₹60 lakh in BKC, Mumbai, desi netizens respond the only way they know how - with a hilarious meme fest.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 4:52 PM
As soon as the announcement was made, memes erupted on social media blending humour with local context.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant opened its first Indian showroom at the plush Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. The company has also launched the Model Y SUV, priced at Rs 60 lakh, sparking equal parts excitement and meme-worthy chaos across social media platforms.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. But beyond the glitz of the launch, the real buzz happened online - with trending news turning into meme gold.

Check out some of the most hilarious social media reactions below:


