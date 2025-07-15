Tesla debuts in India with Mumbai showroom - and a flood of memes

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant opened its first Indian showroom at the plush Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. The company has also launched the Model Y SUV, priced at Rs 60 lakh, sparking equal parts excitement and meme-worthy chaos across social media platforms.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. But beyond the glitz of the launch, the real buzz happened online - with trending news turning into meme gold.
Check out some of the most hilarious social media reactions below:
Tesla showroom opens in Mumbai… now potholes have a smarter car to bully. pic.twitter.com/KRyu0RbRQ2— Biks (@bharathshettyy) July 15, 2025
Could there be a more perfect photo showing Tesla's new Mumbai experience centre? https://t.co/2a2sFDcdob pic.twitter.com/TLpvvt3lsg— Adam Warden 🇦🇺 Ex 🇿🇦 (@Adam_and_EVs) July 10, 2025
While tesla open showroom in india— ʀᴀᴠɪɴᴀ (@RavinaMedico) July 15, 2025
But Indians with car 😂 #TeslaIndia #teslainindia pic.twitter.com/1WeSyhtFSh
Scenes after Tesla opens showroom in India.#TeslaIndia | #TeslaSHOWROOM pic.twitter.com/vY7YlFlYWc— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) July 15, 2025
*Tesla launched in India*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2025
Coming back after riding Tesla on self-driving mode in India pic.twitter.com/oO3KMA3E46
Tesla vehicles can detect potholes.— Thamizhan (@Thamizhan_No1) July 15, 2025
Am eagerly waiting to see how Tesla is going to handle roads on potholes 🤣🤣 all the best @Tesla https://t.co/R9dPyWHmCy
Namaste India 🙏— Ravinder Kapur. (@RavinderKapur2) July 15, 2025
Tesla Y model is available in India now @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/v6uRywbNJs
Tesla gonna change Indian Electric vehicle market for forever pic.twitter.com/6pz5QM8iX6— pirates of memes (@processor140429) July 15, 2025
https://t.co/r6URE29p2b— Feroz_Khan (@Feroz_2023_Khan) July 15, 2025
People rushing to buy latest Tesla