“This Isn’t an Ad.” Deepinder Goyal shares new Zomato ad ft. SRK, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah,: WATCH

The new Zomato star-studded ad features Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mary Kom and Jasprit Bumrah.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 1:16 PM
For Deepinder Goyal, it seems, it’s a reminder that behind every late-night meal or morning chai order, there’s someone writing code, building a business, studying for an exam, or simply chasing a better life.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal isn’t selling food. He’s selling the power of consistent effort. That's what he's trying to convey in the food delivery giant's latest star-studded commercial. The ad features Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mary Kom.

“This isn’t an ad. It’s a belief in effort over everything else,” Goyal wrote on X, capturing the attention of India’s young workforce, founders, parents and dreamers who hit ‘Place Order’ on Zomato in between meetings, deadlines or while putting their kids to sleep.

He added, “We’re not here to celebrate the stars, but the fire that built them,” he said.

For Goyal, it seems, it’s a reminder that behind every late-night meal or morning chai order, there’s someone writing code, building a business, studying for an exam, or simply chasing a better life. Zomato’s role, Goyal notes, is to support these people, not distract them, as they show up for what they care about, every single day.

At a time when many brands try to shoehorn themselves into their customers’ personal narratives, Goyal’s post positions Zomato as an enabler rather than a hero.

WATCH


