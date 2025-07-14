            
UNO goes all in: Mattel launches first-ever UNO Social Club in Las Vegas

Designed to blend nostalgic gameplay with immersive social experiences, the UNO Social Club features customized game tables, UNO-themed bowling lanes, exclusive card variants, and even a luxury suite experience for die-hard fans.

By  Storyboard18Jul 14, 2025 5:29 PM
To celebrate the launch, the Palms hosted a contest offering one lucky winner a three-day stay in the fully decked out UNO Social Club suite.

The classic card game that has sparked countless family feuds and game night rivalries just got a major upgrade.

UNO, the wildly popular card game by Mattel, has found a permanent, real-world playground at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas with the launch of the world's first UNO Social Club, as per media reports.

This one-of-a-kind venue isn't just about dealing cards - it's a bold leap into themed entertainment. Designed to blend nostalgic gameplay with immersive social experiences, the UNO Social Club features customized game tables, UNO-themed bowling lanes, exclusive card variants, and even a luxury suite experience for die-hard fans.

"We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be, bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition," said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel, in a statement to Esports.

The Social Club offers more than just the traditional draw-four drams. Among its most buzzworthy features are several exclusive game variants created for the venue:

- UNO Golf: A twist where players aim for for the lowest score by discarding high-value cards displayed face-up. The core mechanics of matching colours and numbers remain.

- UNO Teams: A cooperative version where pairs must work in sync to empty both hands - a test of coordination and strategy.

- UNO Show'em No Mercy: A high-intensity version with additional penalties, extra action cards, and a win condition that allows players to either their finish or knock out opponents.

To celebrate the launch, the Palms hosted a contest offering one lucky winner a three-day stay in the fully decked out UNO Social Club suite. Now open to the public, the suite is available for bookings, letting guests live out their game night dreams in ultimate Vegas style.

According to reports, Mattel plans to expand the UNO Social Club concept across major US cities, with pop-ups at bars and entertainment venues. These events will feature signature drinks themed after UNO's vibrant colour palette, decked-out décor, and live tournaments that cater to both casual gamers and hardcore fans.


