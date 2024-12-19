            
3 in 4 urban Indians show high optimism for Circa 2025 - expect it to be better than 2024: Ipsos Report

The Ipsos Predictions 2025 Report reveals that 76% of urban Indians are hopeful for a better year ahead, even as they express concerns over inflation, job losses, and global security.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 10:53 AM
In comparison to the global picture, India ranked 13th among 33 countries, with 71% of global citizens hopeful about the future.

As 2024 comes to a close, a majority of urban Indians remain optimistic about the prospects of the upcoming year, with 76% expressing hopes for a more favourable 2025, according to the latest Ipsos Predictions 2025 Report.

However, despite the positive outlook, there has been a notable dip in optimism compared to the last year, with an 11 percentage-point drop in expectations for 2025.

The top three markets expecting great prospects for 2025 were Indonesia (90%), Colombia (88%), and China (87%), while Japan ranked the lowest, with just 38% of citizens anticipating a favourable year, the report added.

Indian citizens have high hopes for improved physical and mental wellbeing in 2025, with 75% expressing optimism for advancements in both areas.

Additionally, 73% expect a positive shift in the outlook of citizens, while 73% believe the global economy will strengthen.

Despite these positive expectations, 71% of Indians felt that 2024 had been a difficult year, with 61% describing it as challenging for their families.

The report also found that Indians were slightly more cautious about making personal resolutions for the new year, with 64% committing to resolutions, compared to 75% globally.

Economy

Looking ahead to the economy in 2025, 61% of Indians anticipate that prices will rise faster than incomes, though this was better than the global average of 79%.

Additionally, concerns about increased taxes, inflation, and higher interest rates are prevalent, with 60%, 61%, and 59% of Indians, respectively, expecting these economic pressures to mount.

Technology

In 2025, Indians hold mixed views on technology’s impact. A significant majority (59%) believe that artificial intelligence will result in job losses, yet almost as many (58%) anticipate it will also create new employment opportunities, the report added.

Opinions on digital living are also conflicted: while most (59%) foresee more people spending their lives in virtual spaces, there’s substantial anxiety over personal data security (56%).

At the same time, many Indians predict technological changes in day-to-day life. Over half (54%) think self-driving cars will be a regular sight on their streets by 2025.

When it comes to young people’s access to tech, 55% expect smartphones to be banned in schools, and 57% foresee a social media ban for children under 14. Reflecting broader skepticism, more than half (54%) believe that overall social media use will decline.

World security

On global security, Indians hold mixed views. While 55% believe nuclear weapons will be used in a global conflict, 51% expect the war in Ukraine to continue into 2025, as per the report.

However, there is some optimism, with 55% hoping for the resolution of conflicts in the Middle East.

A significant number of Indians (53%) also fear the potential havoc of a rogue AI program in the coming year.

Environmental expectations and concerns

Environmental issues continue to be a concern, with 59% of Indians expecting global temperatures to rise in 2025.

However, there is hope for government action, as 60% of Indians believe that tighter controls on carbon emissions will be enforced.

Furthermore, 57% expressed optimism for technological breakthroughs to address climate change, the report added.

Expectations for society

In workplaces, the majority of Indians anticipate significant changes in 2025. 60% of respondents believe pay parity for women will become a reality, with women being paid the same as men for equal work. Additionally, 55% expect the four-day workweek to become a standard practice for businesses across the country.

In broader societal contexts, 58% of Indians foresee an increase in immigration levels in 2025.

Meanwhile, 54% believe the country's population size will decline, and 56% are optimistic that people will become more tolerant towards one another.


