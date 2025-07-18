Airtel-Perplexity AI tie-up sparks online chatter over Apple, ads, and AI adoption

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine, offering eligible users in India one year of free Perplexity Pro subscriptions.

Unlike conventional AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini, Perplexity functions as a real-time AI search engine that gathers information directly from the web to answer user queries.

The company says it combines cutting-edge models like GPT-4.1 and Claude 4.0 Sonnet to generate precise and credible responses.

The deal appears to be part of a broader push to introduce Indian users to Perplexity’s unique offering - one that bypasses Google's long-standing grip on search habits. And with Airtel’s deep penetration across the country, the free Pro subscription puts Perplexity directly into the hands of millions.

The internet, predictably, had thoughts - and plenty of theories.

Some users speculated that the move might be linked to increasing Perplexity's valuation amid rumours of potential investment or acquisition by Apple. "It also seems like a ploy to get valuation up for potential Apple buyout or investment," one user noted.

Others viewed the move through a monetization lens, suggesting it's not just about paid subscriptions. "I'm assuming it's not just a monetization play but also about massive consumer tech adoption leading to an advertising business," read another comment.

Supporters rallied behind the initiative, cheering on Perplexity's "desi" partnership. "Let's be a good team to PPLX. After all, apna bhai hai... DESI," one user quipped.

Others, however, saw a calculated customer acquisition strategy. "This is mostly a Google habit-breaking promo. Most people in India wouldn't even know about Perplexity if this deal hadn't dropped. Now, with free Pro access, they’ll probably use it — and it feels premium,” one commenter observed. “Plex hopes that once the Pro period ends, some users stick around on the free version. Eventually, it can start showing them ads. Not sure they care about pro users.”