75 percent experts believe that people will increasingly adopt a climatarian diet: Godrej Report

Supporting Local Farmers & Producers: Nearly 90 percent of the experts predict a surge in consumer interest in supporting local farmers and producers. This trend emphasizes the need for sustainable and ethically sourced food. As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of their choices, they seek ways to contribute positively to their communities. Adopting a Climatarian Diet: In 2024, approximately 75 percent of experts believe that people will increasingly adopt a climatarian diet. This dietary shift focuses on foods with a lower carbon footprint, promoting environmental sustainability. By making conscious choices, individuals can reduce their impact on the planet while enjoying delicious and nutritious meals. Sustainable Packaging: The panel expects a strong demand for sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. With 71% of experts emphasizing this trend, it’s clear that consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious. Brands and manufacturers are responding by exploring innovative packaging solutions that minimize waste and promote a circular economy. “World Environment Day serves as a powerful reminder of the impact our choices have on the planet. The trends highlighted in the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, such as supporting local farmers, adopting a climatarian diet, and prioritizing sustainable packaging, are not just trends but necessary shifts towards a more sustainable future. By embracing these changes, we can make a significant difference in the health of our planet while enjoying a rich and varied culinary experience." says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of a Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the annual Godrej Foods Trends Report.