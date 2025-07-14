ShareChat's Gaurav Jain joins InMobi Advertising as Head - Revenue, APAC

ADVERTISEMENT
Gaurav Jain, who headed ShareChat & Moj as chief business officer, has joined InMobi Advertising as head - revenue for the APAC region.
In a note, he shared, "InMobi was India’s first unicorn, and it still moves with the hunger of a startup and the muscle of a market leader. Glance, is turning the lock screen into the most valuable real estate on a smartphone — and with Glance AI, making it intuitive, personalised, and impossible to ignore."
He added, "I’m excited to build across the vibrant, diverse, always-on APAC region — where every market speaks a different language, but all demand innovation."
Jain began his career at NVIDIA as a software engineer and then joined Citibank. As the former product manager, channel sales, he was responsible for driving the Citigold HNI Portfolio profitability through development and execution of customer engagement strategy, increasing share of wallet, upsell strategy, sales finance and planning.
Then, he moved to Google as regional agency lead for the APAC region, and then was appointed by Meta as head of mid market business. He held the position of Head of APAC Business Expansion at Snap and was responsible for monetization of Snapchat in India and emerging APAC markets of SEA, Pakistan and Bangladesh.