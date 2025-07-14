DLF India Chairman Rajiv Singh gets 34% pay hike to Rs 36.65 crore in FY25

DLF India chairman Rajiv Singh received a paycheck hike of 34% in the fiscal year 2025. According to the annual report of the real estate firm, Singh's annual remuneration surged to Rs 36.65 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 27.30 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Of the total remuneration, Rs 35.53 crore was given in the form of commission to Singh, the company mentioned.

On the other hand, DLF's MDs Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh received an annual remuneration of Rs 14.16 crore each in fiscal 2025--a hike of 5% YoY. In FY24, DLF's MDs' annual pay package was Rs 13.52 crore each.

The variable pay component of MDs accounted for Rs 8.77 crore each of their total package.

DLF has approved commission or variable pay, comprising performances beyond targeted business parameters such as profit after tax, cashflows, money spent on construction and pre-sales, to Singh Tyagi and Devinder for FY25.

The property developer reported a 60.3% rise in its profit in fiscal year 2025. According to the company's data, the consolidated net profit increased from Rs 2,724 crore in FY24 to Rs 4,367 crore in FY25. Whereas, the company generated a total income of Rs 8,966 crore in FY25--up by 28.8% YoY.

The total operating expenses (excluding finance costs, depreciation, and amortisation expenses) stood at Rs5,885 crore, and the consolidated EBITDA improved to Rs3,111 crore in the financial year 2025.

Notably, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (DCCDL) reported a consolidated total income of Rs6,448 crore, clocking a 9% growth over the previous period, led by the rental growth in the office and retail portfolio. DCCDL’s consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 4,949 crore in FY 2024-25 in comparison to Rs 4,478 crore in FY 2023-24. DLF's development business registered sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore, with its super luxury offering - The Dahlias in DLF 5, Gurugram mopped up new sales bookings of Rs 13,744 crore.