PVR INOX to bring back ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in theatres; film to re-release on July 18

PVR INOX has announced to re-release the biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag on July 18, 2025. Over a decade since its original release in 2013, this cinematic storytelling, is produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures.
Based on the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, the “Flying Sikh,” the film captures the arc of a man who outran personal tragedy, social upheaval and the weight of a nation’s expectations to etch his name in history. From the horrors of Partition to the triumphs at international athletic meets, the film traces Milkha’s life with searing honesty and heartfelt emotion.
Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX, said, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a cinematic triumph in the brilliant legacy of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable film back to theatres, offering viewers a chance to relive this inspiring story of perseverance and emotion on the big screen.”
The film features Farhan Akhtar as legendary Milkha Singh, alongwith Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Prakash Raj.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios and ROMP Pictures, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is all set for its grand re-release, sparking a wave of nostalgia as fans flood social media with their favourite scenes, songs and dialogues.
