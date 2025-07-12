Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary decodes Steve Jobs' 80:20 signal to noise ratio

In a riveting discussion with Steven Bartlett on his podcast "The Diary of a CEO," Kevin O'Leary a.k.a Mr. Wonderful, renowned investor and Shark Tank personality, delved into the unique approach that set tech Moghul Apple's Steve Jobs apart as an extraordinary visionary.

O'Leary revealed that Jobs's brilliance was rooted in an intense focus on what's termed the "signal to noise" ratio.

Jobs's vision of the "signal" was clear-cut: identify the top three to five critical tasks that must be accomplished within the next 18 hours. "Not your vision for the business next week or next month or next year, just the next 18 hours you're awake," O'Leary explained.

The 'signal' was these essential tasks, and everything that detracted from them was deemed 'noise.'

The revolutionary concept of maintaining an 80:20 signal to noise ratio was a cornerstone of Jobs's success. "Eighty signal, twenty noise. He was right. He was right," O'Leary affirmed, noting that Jobs's focus was instrumental in his remarkable achievements.

This disciplined approach ensured that every waking moment was devoted to progressing toward immediate, tangible goals, ultimately steering Apple to monumental success.

O'Leary further compared Jobs's methodology to another titan of innovation, Elon Musk, who, in O'Leary's view, operated at an even more extreme level. "He has no noise. He does not deal with noise. He is 100% signaled 60 seconds of every minute, 60 minutes of every hour," O'Leary remarked, underscoring Musk's relentless dedication to his work.