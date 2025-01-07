82% of consumers accept that Influencers impact their buying decisions: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Ad-tech company iCubesWire has released a new report, “Influencer Marketing 2024 Reflections, Audience Outlook Forecast 2025,” based on a survey of 2,987 Indian consumers from major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.
According to the report, notably, 82% of respondents acknowledge that influencers influence their buying decisions, underscoring the steady growth of influencer-led marketing.
Key data reveals a marked preference for influencers with under one million followers, with 84% of participants expressing greater trust in smaller communities.
Another 84% believe that an influencer's endorsement can shape or harm a brand's image. Only 17% of respondents find celebrity endorsements more credible, suggesting that well-targeted niche content may resonate more powerfully than star power.
Platform preferences also come into focus: While Instagram sits at the top (48%), LinkedIn ranks second (34%), surpassing YouTube and X.
Consumer trust remains fragile, as 45% lose faith in influencers who promote unrelated products, and 32% are wary of repetitive content.
Meanwhile, 40% of respondents value influencers who demonstrate niche expertise, followed by 28% who focus on building audience connections.
The report concludes with a look ahead to 2025: LinkedIn is set to play a larger role in influencer marketing, and choosing influencers based on background and content remains crucial.
Consumers appear to value expert opinions and relevant product reviews, while 68% of those surveyed express disinterest in social media shopping features such as Instagram and Facebook shopping. Brands aiming to tap into the influencer space are advised to focus on niche content and establish authenticity to maintain consumer trust.