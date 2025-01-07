82% of consumers accept that Influencers impact their buying decisions: Report

Ad-tech company iCubesWire has released a new report, “Influencer Marketing 2024 Reflections, Audience Outlook Forecast 2025,” based on a survey of 2,987 Indian consumers from major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

According to the report, notably, 82% of respondents acknowledge that influencers influence their buying decisions, underscoring the steady growth of influencer-led marketing.

Key data reveals a marked preference for influencers with under one million followers, with 84% of participants expressing greater trust in smaller communities.

Another 84% believe that an influencer's endorsement can shape or harm a brand's image. Only 17% of respondents find celebrity endorsements more credible, suggesting that well-targeted niche content may resonate more powerfully than star power.

Platform preferences also come into focus: While Instagram sits at the top (48%), LinkedIn ranks second (34%), surpassing YouTube and X.

Consumer trust remains fragile, as 45% lose faith in influencers who promote unrelated products, and 32% are wary of repetitive content.

Meanwhile, 40% of respondents value influencers who demonstrate niche expertise, followed by 28% who focus on building audience connections.

The report concludes with a look ahead to 2025: LinkedIn is set to play a larger role in influencer marketing, and choosing influencers based on background and content remains crucial.