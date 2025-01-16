87% of Indian job seekers turn to AI for resume updates: Canva Report

A new study suggests that job candidates who harness artificial intelligence (AI), embrace design-forward resumes, and cultivate a strong digital presence, have a distinct advantage in India's 2025 hiring market.

According to Canva's second annual New Year, New Job report, recruiters increasingly value creativity and innovation in applications.

Speaking about the shifting trends, Chandrika Deb, Country Manager, India at Canva, noted that "From the use of AI to update resumes, streamline hiring processes, and identify top talent, to the growing preference for visually engaging resumes over traditional text formats, today’s job market is being redefined by innovation and creativity. In India, in particular, we're witnessing the rise of personalised resumes that gives a nod to the creative revolution that the country is currently undergoing; one that celebrates individuality and authenticity. Visual mediums, creative storytelling, and a well-rounded digital professional brand are increasingly becoming a mainstay for Indians looking to land their dream jobs in the ever-evolving job market."

The survey highlights that 87% of Indian job seekers rely on generative AI for resume updates, with most citing time savings, enhanced ease, and increased creativity.

While 69% of hiring managers said they would accept AI-generated CVs, many indicated that repeated AI-driven submissions risk blending into a sea of similar applications. In fact, 65% believe that the disclosure of AI use is necessary to ensure transparency and uniqueness.

Beyond AI, design skills have emerged as vital for standing out, with 84% of Indian job seekers consider visually appealing resumes essential for landing new roles.

This aligns with the growing shift to digital portfolios and interactive features: 77% of hiring managers favour resumes containing interactive components, and 69% see colour and other design elements as increasingly important.

Meanwhile, recruiters predicts that traditional text-based resumes are on their way out, with 79% expecting them to become obsolete.

Social media also plays a major role in job searches. 72% of Indian candidates say a strong online professional brand is now critical for success, a perspective shared by 62% of hiring managers. Platforms like LinkedIn dominate this space, with 85% of recruiters consulting job profiles as part of their evaluation process.

Additionally, 96% of job seekers leverage social channels for networking, demonstrating how digital presence has become integral to career development.

The report further shows that hiring managers are increasingly adopting AI for their own operations.

Nearly half use AI to summarize resumes or draft initial job descriptions, and 95% agree that AI tools streamline the onboarding process.