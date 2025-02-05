Advertisement policy will decongest skyline, to be declared shortly: BMC Chief

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Civic Chief presented the budget for 2025-2026. India's richest civic body announced that it will soon introduce advertising policy for the city. Following the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar in May 2024, which resulted in 17 deaths and 74 injuries, the BMC released the Draft Policy for Outdoor Advertisements, 2024, in August and sought public feedback.

Regarded as the largest budget to date, the BMC presented a budget of ₹74,427 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget on Tuesday, calling it a relief for Mumbaikars and a signal of the beginning of 'Global Mumbai.'

Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner in his speech said, "Mumbai City attracts large number of tourists for its cosmopolitan nature and heritage status. Hence, it is proposed to decongest the skyline with a new hoarding policy."

Gagrani continued, "Accordingly, draft for new advertisement guidelines under section 328/328A is published. Suggestions and objections have been received regarding the same. Advertisement guidelines will be declared shortly."

Gagrani further mentioned that, "Existing Advertisement Boards, Sky Signs in Mumbai have been digitised for beautification project as recommended by the State Government. BMC owned sites and other identified locations have been offered to advertisers for advertising purposes through e-Tender/Auction, aimed at enhancing revenue generation through rent, property tax and advertisement fees."

The Mumbai Traffic Police Department, responsible for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the installation of out-of-home (OOH) hoardings in the city, has suspended all new proposals until the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) finalizes its Guidelines for the Display of Outdoor Advertisements, 2024.

Several stakeholders, including citizen groups, have expressed concerns regarding the BMC's draft advertising policy. MSRDC and Railways had also strongly opposed BMC's draft policy.

To create comprehensive guidelines for outdoor advertising in Mumbai, the BMC had formed a committee that includes experts from IIT-B, environmental specialists, and law enforcement officials. The BMC requested that the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay nominate two experts to assist with policy development. For environmental guidance, the BMC has consulted Rakesh Kumar, the former director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Entertainment tax and fees

In accordance with the amendment to Maharashtra Entertainment Duty Act through Maharashtra Act No. XLII dated 29th May 2017, the responsibility for collecting Entertainment Tax/Fees, previously levied by the “State Government”, has been entrusted to the “Local Authorities”.

This change has been effective from 1st July 2017. As per the provisions of this amendment, the Municipal Commissioner of BMC has been duly empowered to collect Entertainment Tax/Fees within the jurisdiction of its municipal body.

The Government of Maharashtra, under sub-section (3) of section 6 of The Maharashtra Entertainments Duty Act (I of 1923), has extended the exemption from entertainment duty under section 3 of the Act from 16th September 2017 to 30th September 2026, as previously granted by Revenue and Forest Department.