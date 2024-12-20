Bombay HC issues notice to political parties over hoardings; Court terms illegal ad hoardings 'horrendous'

The Bombay High Court on December 19, condemned the proliferation of illegal hoardings and banners in Maharashtra, describing the situation as “horrendous” and “a sad state of affairs.” A division bench, led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, issued notices to all major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), demanding they explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated for failing to comply with previous court orders, PTI reported.

For several years, the court has been adamant in its call for stringent action against unauthorized hoardings. In 2017, the court had directed political parties to submit undertakings assuring that their workers would refrain from putting up such hoardings. At the time, all major political groups complied, submitting written guarantees to the court. However, as the bench noted on Thursday, it appears these undertakings have not been honored.

The undertakings given by the political parties were taken on record by the court. But it seems that the political parties have failed to 'live up to their promises', the court remarked as per the PTI report. It issued notices to these parties, ordering them to show cause as to why they should not face contempt of court charges for defying the 2017 judgment.

The court expressed frustration over the growing number of illegal hoardings, particularly following elections, which have worsened despite the earlier directives.

The bench also questioned why such orders were necessary in the first place when local government bodies and civic authorities are legally tasked with preventing such violations. It cautioned the municipal authorities, warning that if the situation did not improve, the court would be forced to take "strict action."

While the Maharashtra government and municipal bodies have been removing unauthorized hoardings, the court found the measures insufficient. Advocate General Birendra Saraf reported that approximately 22,000 illegal hoardings had been removed after the elections. However, the bench dismissed the number as too small, given the widespread scale of the issue. The court also expressed concern over hoardings that had appeared near key judicial institutions, including the high court building itself, noting that they defaced official premises and reflected an "apathetic" response from the authorities.

Despite the undertakings submitted by the political parties, the bench noted that the number of illegal hoardings has not decreased — in fact, it has escalated. The bench added that the state government had ample power to compel civic authorities to act in accordance with the court's directions.