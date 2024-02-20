Amul expects turnover to cross $10 billion mark this year

Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta believes the company's turnover is expected to cross ₹80,000 crore, or $10 billion, this year with its pro-farmer model, as per a CNBC TV18 report.

Mehta stressed that profits are contradictory to the brand’s objective as they “buy milk at the highest price and consumers get Amul at the most affordable price.” Therefore, the brand has no plans of getting listed on D-Street, as they aim to keep both sides of the spectrum—producers and consumers—happy, he said.

Mehta believes India can produce more than 33 percent of the total milk in the world in the next 10 years from 24 percent now.

Amul's model of dairy cooperatives in 18,600 villages of Gujarat benefits 3.6 million farmers by whom the brand is owned, Mehta said told CNBC TV18.

“This model got replicated across India, and India became the largest producer of milk in the world,” Mehta said. “The model works not just for consumers but also gives the highest price of consumers rupee back to the producer. For every ₹100, ₹85 goes back to the farmer, the highest ratio anywhere in the world.”

Mehta expects the network of villages with cooperatives to double in the next 5-10 years from 200,000 villages currently. “Almost 60-70% of the population depends on agriculture; this is where a combination of policies, which are pro-farmer, pro-development and pro-market, is the way forward.”