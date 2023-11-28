Ashneer Grover apologises before Delhi High Court for social media posts against BharatPe

BharatPe filed an application informing the court about co-founder Ashneer Grover's social media posts earlier this month. According to them, Grover's posts clearly violated the court's order. Justice Rekha Palli examined the posts and pulled up Grover for violating the orders.

As per reports, the judge was appalled to see the persistent violation of the court's orders.

Advocate Giriraj Subramanium appeared for Grover and informed the court about Grover tendering an apology and an undertaking that he will abide by the court's order and not post anything unparliamentary against BharatPe.

The Court accepted the apology but said it will be subject to him paying Rs 2 lakh to Delhi High Court Clerks Association.

Resilient Innovations, the parent entity of fintech startup BharatPe, has taken a legal turn in its ongoing feud with co-founder Ashneer Grover. The company has filed a case in the Delhi High Court against Grover, seeking an injunction to prevent him from disclosing what it deems to be 'confidential information' pertaining to the firm, as reported by The Economic Times.