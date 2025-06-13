Global Google outage disrupts Gmail, Spotify, Discord; services restored

ADVERTISEMENT
Alphabet Inc's Google said it has resolved a sweeping global outage that disrupted access to several of its services, including Gmail, Google Chat, Meet, Calendar, Drive, and Voice. The issue was resolved for all affected users, the company confirmed in an update, according to media reports.
The outage's effects extended far beyond Google's own platforms. Popular services such as Spotify, Discord, and Snapchat - many of which rely on Google Cloud infrastructure - were also affected, the report added.
The disruptions began around 2:30 PM ET on Thursday (12:00 AM IST on Friday) with users across the globe reporting problems on platforms like Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps, Discord, Spotify, Twitch, Snapchat, and Nintendo Switch Online.
Tracking service Down Detector registered over 11,000 reports from India and 10,000 reports from the United States at the peak of the incident.
Google's own advanced services, including Vertex AI and Google Nest, were impacted. Additionally, third-party apps heavily reliant on Google Cloud - such as Character.ai, Rocket League, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Anthropic's Claude - suffered significant service outages, the report added.
Cloudflare, a provider of cybersecurity and content delivery services, acknowledged that its systems were partially affected. "This is a Google Cloud outage. A limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted. We expect them to come back shortly," a spokesperson told CNN.
Other internet infrastructure providers, including Shopify, also experienced temporary interruptions as a result of the outage.
Google Cloud engineers identified the root cause by 1:16 PM PT (1:46 AM IST) and began mitigation efforts. While services gradually resumed across most regions, some lingering performance issues persisted in Google's "us-central1" zone for several hours.
Finally, at 9:27 PM ET (6:27 AM IST), Google declared all services fully recovered, "All the services are fully recovered from the service issue," the company stated, adding that a detailed analysis will be shared once its internal investigation concludes.
