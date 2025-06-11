Bengaluru stampede: BCCI, RCB 'invited the whole world', Karnataka govt tells HC

The Karnataka government on Wednesday held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directly responsible for the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives earlier this month, according to media reports.

During a high-stakes hearing in the Karnataka High Court, the state government said that RCB, in their excitement over reaching the IPL finals, failed to obtain the necessary permissions and instead "invited the whole world" through social media promotions, the report added.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by four individuals, including RCB's marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who have challenged their arrests in connection with the tragic incident.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, told the court that RCB had merely informed authorities of their plan and had not sought formal approval.

"On June 3, just an hour before the match began, they submitted a representation saying they ‘shall’ organise a victory parade. This was not a permission request—it was a mere intimation," Shetty told the court, the report added.

He added that the only official communication came from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), not directly from RCB or BCCI. Meanwhile, RCB pushed out social media promotions starting late on June 3, continuing into the early hours of June 4. "It was as if they invited the whole world," Shetty told the court, noting that a crowd of 3.5 to 4 lakh people gathered outside the stadium - designed to hold just 33,000.

Despite the surge in attendance, Shetty pointed out that the franchise never clarified who would be allowed entry.

The state government further highlighted an agreement between RCB and BCCI, which made them fully responsible for managing entry gates, ticketing, and overall event security. Clarifying confusion over a supposed tripartite agreement, Shetty informed the court that no such deal involving event management company DNA Entertainment Networks or the government existed.

He alleged that RCB tried to project the event as a government-organized function to deflect blame. He added that RCB mentioned free passes but never explained entry protocols. "They have come to this court with unclean hands,” he said, accusing the franchise of misleading the judiciary, the media report added.

As part of the stampede fallout, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has now taken over the probe.

Shetty told the court that although the formal handover took time, the High Court had already been informed. Several police officials have since been suspended, and a new police commissioner has been appointed. The court is currently reviewing documentation related to that appointment.