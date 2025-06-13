Prasar Bharati warns public against fraudulent email account misrepresenting Content Sourcing Division

In a public notice, India’s public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has cautioned the public about a fraudulent email ID — ottcontentsourcing@gmail.com— which is falsely representing itself as an official contact of its Content Sourcing Division.

The advisory, issued on June 12, has clarified that this gmail ID is not affiliated with Prasar Bharati in any way. The organization has urged all stakeholders and the general public to refrain from engaging with the email account, and to exercise due diligence in verifying credentials before sharing any sensitive or proprietary content.

"This is not an official email ID of the Content Sourcing Division of Prasar Bharati. It is a fraudulent account," the circular clearly stated.

"Prasar Bharati strongly recommends general public not to engage with or respond to any unauthorized individuals or email addresses claiming to represent Prasar Bharati or Waves OTT. Kindly refrain from sharing your content, making any payments or signing any agreements based on such fraudulent claims.

Prasar Bharati does not endorse ro associate with any such deceptive activities or unauthorized agents operating in he market. Ay agreement, payment and commitments made on the basis of fraudulent communication will have no obligation and legal binding on Prasar Bharati."

The pubcaster shared verified email addresses including contentsourcingdivision@gmail.com, ddprgflms@gmail.com and ott-content@prasarbharati.gov.in.