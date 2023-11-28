Audi cars to get costly in India from 2024

By Daanish Anand

For those considering the purchase of an Audi, time is of the essence. The renowned sports and luxury automaker, Audi India, has revealed a forthcoming price increase spanning its entire model lineup. The ex-showroom prices will see an up to 2% hike, effective from January 1, 2024, in response to escalating input costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India’s strategy, and we are committed to providing the best to our customers. Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning."

He added, "The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers.”

The luxury car maker recorded 88% growth, with 5,530 units retailed between January and September. Audi saw a huge demand for the A4, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, and S5 Sportback this festive season. The luxury car maker also saw good demand for its luxury electric vehicles, the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron.