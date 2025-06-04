Nestlé India's incoming chairman Manish Tiwary gets Rs 15 crore joining compensation

ADVERTISEMENT
Nestlé India's incoming chairman, Manish Tiwary earned an annual pay of nearly Rs 3 crore in the financial year 2025, the company revealed in its latest annual report. Additionally, he was given a lump sum payout of Rs 15 crore at the time of joining the firm to compensate for the loss of his long-term incentive, and in the event, Tiwary’s employment is terminated on or before 31st January 2026 for any reason, such payment will be reimbursed to the company.
Nestlé India's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Tiwary as a “non-retiring Director” and “Managing Director” of the Company for five years. Tiwary will take over the reins of the company with effect from 1 August 2025 up to 31 July 2030. Tiwary, 55, will succeed Suresh Narayanan, who will retire from the office as Managing Director of the Company at the close of business hours on 31st July 2025.
Tiwary holds a BTech degree in Computer Science and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Tiwary had briefly worked at Nestlé S.A. as a Special Project Manager for Zone - Asia Oceania and Africa (AOA). He spent over eight years as the Country Manager at Amazon India. Tiwary also worked at Unilever for two decades, where he held various positions in sales, marketing, and general management across multiple categories and channels in India, the Gulf, and North Africa.
Meanwhile, Narayanan's total remuneration stood at Rs 23.4 crore for FY25, this included salaries and allowance, prerequisites, company contribution, and commission and performance-linked incentives. In the previous financial year, the Nestlé Chairman's annual pay package was Rs 29.4 crore for the 15-month period.