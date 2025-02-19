BCCI revises policy on players' families for Champions Trophy 2025

As Team India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a revised policy regarding the presence of players' families during the tournament. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Indian cricketers will now be allowed to have their families accompany them for one match during the competition.

This marks a slight change from BCCI’s initial stance, which had prohibited players from bringing their families to Dubai for the tournament. As per reports, the decision was made following discussions between a senior member of the team management and BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia before the team’s departure.

Under the BCCI’s updated policies, players' families can stay with them for up to 14 days during international series or tournaments lasting more than 45 days. For shorter overseas tours, the permissible duration is capped at seven days.

The Indian squad arrived in Dubai on February 15 and is set to kick off its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. A highly anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for February 23, followed by a match against New Zealand on March 2 to conclude the group stage.