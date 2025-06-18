BCCI floats Rs 2.5 lakh tender for IPL and WPL digital services

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking proposals from reputable entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entails the provision of services relating to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) Digital Properties.
The RFP covers rights and obligations associated with the management and delivery of IPL and WPL digital assets—including website, mobile platforms, interactive features, broadcast integrations, dynamic graphics APIs, and other tech-driven solutions.
To participate, interested parties must pay a non‑refundable RFP fee of Rs 2,50,000 (plus applicable GST) and submit proposals by July 7, 2025. Upon payment, the RFP document becomes available; clarifications can be sought until June 20, and the deadline to purchase is June 25.
Eligibility criteria stipulate that bidding entities (or their affiliates) must have a minimum annual audited turnover of Rs 15 crore (or equivalent) and possess at least eight years of digital service experience. Priority is given to those with proven capabilities in sports and cricket, including interactive activations and broadcast integrations.
"Interested parties demonstrating previous experience of delivering interactive activations in sport with broadcast integration will be preferred. BCCI would like to see specific examples and a breakdown of features and capabilities in this area. Interested Parties must provide example APIs or integrations for dynamic broadcast graphics," it was added.
"BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFP process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," the document read.