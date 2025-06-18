            
  • Home
  • digital
  • bcci-floats-rs-2-5-lakh-tender-for-ipl-and-wpl-digital-services-70794

BCCI floats Rs 2.5 lakh tender for IPL and WPL digital services

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking reputed firms to manage digital presence of top cricket leagues. Last date of submission is July 7.

By  Akanksha NagarJun 18, 2025 10:12 AM
BCCI floats Rs 2.5 lakh tender for IPL and WPL digital services
Eligibility criteria stipulate that bidding entities (or their affiliates) must have a minimum annual audited turnover of Rs 15 crore (or equivalent) and possess at least eight years of digital service experience, BCCI said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking proposals from reputable entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entails the provision of services relating to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) Digital Properties.

The RFP covers rights and obligations associated with the management and delivery of IPL and WPL digital assets—including website, mobile platforms, interactive features, broadcast integrations, dynamic graphics APIs, and other tech-driven solutions.

To participate, interested parties must pay a non‑refundable RFP fee of Rs 2,50,000 (plus applicable GST) and submit proposals by July 7, 2025. Upon payment, the RFP document becomes available; clarifications can be sought until June 20, and the deadline to purchase is June 25.

Eligibility criteria stipulate that bidding entities (or their affiliates) must have a minimum annual audited turnover of Rs 15 crore (or equivalent) and possess at least eight years of digital service experience. Priority is given to those with proven capabilities in sports and cricket, including interactive activations and broadcast integrations.

"Interested parties demonstrating previous experience of delivering interactive activations in sport with broadcast integration will be preferred. BCCI would like to see specific examples and a breakdown of features and capabilities in this area. Interested Parties must provide example APIs or integrations for dynamic broadcast graphics," it was added.

"BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFP process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," the document read.


Tags
First Published on Jun 18, 2025 10:09 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

'Plumbers will survive automation better than office workers', says godfather of AI

'Plumbers will survive automation better than office workers', says godfather of AI

Digital

Skill development can't have prescriptive templates: adaptive, locally-driven models are the way forward, says Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

Skill development can't have prescriptive templates: adaptive, locally-driven models are the way forward, says Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

Special Coverage

Dr. M.C. Sarangan to join Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

Dr. M.C. Sarangan to join Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

Special Coverage

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu to speak at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu to speak at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit

Brand Makers

Donald Trump to sign executive order extending TikTok's US sale deadline by 90 days

Donald Trump to sign executive order extending TikTok's US sale deadline by 90 days

Digital

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador for Reddit

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador for Reddit

Brand Marketing

All Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon in major Meta update

All Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon in major Meta update