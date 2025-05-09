BCCI may pause IPL 2025 amid security concerns; final decision expected today

The fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is now uncertain after the recent match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off due to safety concerns. The match, which was number 58 in the season, was stopped following raid sirens in nearby areas amid ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Although the BCCI officially said the match was cancelled due to a “technical failure”, the incident has raised major safety concerns.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board is closely watching the situation and consulting with the Indian government before making any decisions about the rest of the tournament. He said the final call would be taken on May 9. “We will follow the government’s advice and update all stakeholders. Right now, the safety of players, fans and everyone involved is our top priority,” Shukla told The Indian Express.

The next scheduled match is between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The PBKS vs DC match was stopped around 9:35 PM IST when Punjab were batting strongly. Videos from the stadium showed IPL chairman Arun Dhumal asking fans to leave. Players from both teams were rushed to their hotel, some still wearing their cricket pads. In the confusion, DC players boarded the PBKS team bus and vice versa.

A player told The Indian Express, “We were told there had been attacks near Pathankot. Everyone was panicked. Foreign players especially were very anxious and many of them said they wanted to go home.”

According to The Times of India, Rajeev Shukla also said that arrangements were being made to move players from Dharamsala using a special train. However, no final decision has been made about the tournament’s future.

Could the IPL be paused? One option the BCCI is considering is to temporarily pause the tournament. With no matches scheduled for the Indian team until mid-June, the IPL could resume later, using spare days and double-headers to finish the remaining matches.

However, this plan could face problems, especially if overseas players decide not to stay on. In 2021, during the COVID-19 second wave, the IPL was paused and resumed later in the year in a different location. This time, a venue change may not be needed, but a temporary pause is possible.