Beauty products witness a surge of 51.5 percent year-on-year in sales this Diwali

Beauty products saw a surge of 51.5 percent year-on-year in sales in India this Diwali, as per global e-commerce accelerator for D2C brands Assiduus Global Inc.
The other categories that had high sales were lifestyle and electronics during the recent festive shopping season. Mobile phones, adaptors, and earpods were the top-selling products in the electronics category with brands like Redmi, OnePlus and Boat being at the top.
The report shared that 47 percent sales of beauty products were contributed by consumers in the 18-24 year age group.
The report revealed that healthcare and nutrition are categories with greater awareness and demand, highlighting the competition among brands vying for limited space within marketplaces.
Somdutta Singh, founder and chief executive at Assiduus Global Inc, said, “Embracing online shopping as the new norm, the Indian e-commerce sector is poised for remarkable expansion.” She said the surge was led by Gen Z and millennial consumers, indicating that the digitally savvy generation is dominating the online shopping space in India. “We have also seen an exponential rise in sales from tier 2 and 3 cities in India. The increased engagement of younger generations and the rising interest from smaller cities are pivotal indicators of broadening acceptance and accessibility of online shopping across diverse demographics and geographies," Singh said in the statement.