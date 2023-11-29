comScore

How it Works

Beauty products witness a surge of 51.5 percent year-on-year in sales this Diwali

The report shared that 47 percent sales of beauty products were contributed by consumers in the 18-24 year age group.

By  Storyboard18Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM
Beauty products witness a surge of 51.5 percent year-on-year in sales this Diwali
The report revealed that healthcare and nutrition are categories with greater awareness and demand, highlighting the competition among brands vying for limited space within marketplaces. (Representative Image: Christina Victoria Craft via Unsplash)

Beauty products saw a surge of 51.5 percent year-on-year in sales in India this Diwali, as per global e-commerce accelerator for D2C brands Assiduus Global Inc.

The other categories that had high sales were lifestyle and electronics during the recent festive shopping season. Mobile phones, adaptors, and earpods were the top-selling products in the electronics category with brands like Redmi, OnePlus and Boat being at the top.

The report shared that 47 percent sales of beauty products were contributed by consumers in the 18-24 year age group.

The report revealed that healthcare and nutrition are categories with greater awareness and demand, highlighting the competition among brands vying for limited space within marketplaces.

Somdutta Singh, founder and chief executive at Assiduus Global Inc, said, “Embracing online shopping as the new norm, the Indian e-commerce sector is poised for remarkable expansion.” She said the surge was led by Gen Z and millennial consumers, indicating that the digitally savvy generation is dominating the online shopping space in India. “We have also seen an exponential rise in sales from tier 2 and 3 cities in India. The increased engagement of younger generations and the rising interest from smaller cities are pivotal indicators of broadening acceptance and accessibility of online shopping across diverse demographics and geographies," Singh said in the statement.


Tags
First Published on Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns