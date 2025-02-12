            
Bollywood classic Andaz Apna Apna set to re-release after 31 years in April 2025

A teaser of the upgraded version will be unveiled tomorrow. The movie will be distributed across India by Cinepolis, ensuring nationwide access to the much-awaited re-release.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2025 1:37 PM
The re-release marks a major milestone for the film

The classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, will be returning to theatres in April 2025, 31 years after its original release. The film, which has earned a cult following over the years, remains one of the most beloved comedy films in Indian cinema history.

The re-release will feature an upgraded 4K restored version of the movie, along with Dolby 5.1 surround sound, promising an enhanced cinematic experience for both nostalgic fans and new audiences.

Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Sinha, became a cult hit following its 1994 release, due to its hilarious storyline, memorable dialogues and iconic characters. The film features an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, and follows the misadventures of two carefree young men, Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan), who dream of marrying a rich heiress. Their plans quickly spiral into a series of comedic situations involving mistaken identities, villainous schemes, and funny encounters with Teja (Paresh Rawal) and his gang.

The re-release marks a major milestone for the film, which has remained a favorite among Bollywood fans, especially those who grew up watching it on television and DVD. Over the years, the film’s witty dialogues, such as “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai,” and its memorable characters have become ingrained in popular culture. With the upgraded 4K restoration, fans will be able to relive the magic of the film on the big screen with stunning visuals and improved audio quality.

In anticipation of the re-release, a teaser of the upgraded version will be unveiled tomorrow. The movie will be distributed across India by Cinepolis, ensuring nationwide access to the much-awaited re-release.


First Published on Feb 12, 2025 1:37 PM

