Canva partners with CBSE to introduce visual communication to educators

Canva announced its partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to introduce visual communication to educators throughout CBSE-affiliated schools in India. The program is aimed at enhancing digital creativity skills amongst principals and teachers and is expected to benefit over 840,000 teachers and over 25 million students across CBSE schools in India.

Canva for Education is a tool designed to enhance the learning experience for teachers, students and staff alike. With over 70,000 educational templates, this innovative platform offers a wide range of features that make it easy for educators to create visually engaging content for their lessons, presentations, and school materials.

The collaboration will involve a comprehensive series of workshops to demonstrate the full potential of Canva to educators, from enabling classroom design thinking and enhancing lesson plans to refining educational materials and fostering meaningful engagement in the classroom.

Jason Wilmot, Head of Education, Canva said, “We are thrilled to associate with the Central Board of Secondary Education and welcome nearly 30,000 new educators to our vibrant 'Canva for Teachers' community in India. Today’s industry needs an evolved pedagogy that nurtures creativity and design literacy early amongst students and helps enhance their employability factor. Canva will help empower teachers and students in integrating visual communication into their classrooms.”

The first phase of the training series will begin with nearly 30,000 teachers undergoing orientation and workshops aimed at learning about innovative teaching methodologies. The teachers will also be welcomed to join the ‘Canva for Teachers’ community to continuously improve their digital storytelling capabilities.