Mark Zuckerberg faces internal flak at Meta over political stance: Report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing internal dissent and backlash from employees over his growing public alignment with conservative politics and controversial internet personalities, according to a report by the Financial Times.

More than 40 current and former employees described a deep sense of "betrayal," "horror," and "grieving" over Zuckerberg's recent rhetoric and behaviour, with many reportedly stunned by what they described as a dramatic political and cultural transformation.

Internally dubbed "MAGA Mark," Zuckerberg has drawn ire for his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he criticized corporate America for being "culturally neutered" and called for more "masculine energy" in the workplace - a comment that reportedly sparked heated discussions inside Meta.

"He basically said: "If you don't like it, tough s**t," one staffer told FT, recalling Zuckerberg's dismissive response when confronted with employee concerns during an internal meeting.

Many insiders believe Zuckerberg's shift is, in part, a reaction to the cult-like admiration surrounding Elon Musk, who is frequently portrayed as the bold and unfiltered icon of Silicon Valley. "The core of The Social Network movie is true - he just wants people to like him," said one source, the report added.

The ideological pivot has reportedly disillusioned many long-time employees who once saw Zuckerberg as a champion of social justice and progressive tech values. "We are, they say, witnessing a Revenge of the Nerds-style midlife crisis," the report noted, describing his recent persona as one that leans into the "manosphere," a network of anti-woke, alpha-male influencers.