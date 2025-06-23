CCI opens applications for senior deputation posts, extends deadline to July 4

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited applications from eligible officers across central government services, autonomous bodies, regulatory authorities, and academic institutions for a range of high-level posts on deputation basis. As part of its latest recruitment drive, CCI is looking to fill ten senior vacancies across its professional and administrative verticals.

In view of continued interest, the Commission has also extended the final date for submission of applications to July 4, 2025, from June 21 earlier.

The advertised posts include critical positions such as Adviser (Law), Joint Director (Law), Joint Director (Finance & Accounts), Joint Director (IT), Assistant Director (Corporate Services), Private Secretary, and multiple Office Managers, with postings including regional offices in Mumbai and Chennai.

These roles fall under Pay Levels 7 to 14 (as per the 7th CPC), with maximum pay ranging from Rs 1,42,400 to Rs 2,18,200.

All positions are to be filled on deputation on foreign service terms for an initial period of three years, which may be extended based on performance and institutional needs. The recruitment circular notes that all applicants must be officers from All India Services, Central Civil Services Group ‘A’, or other eligible government and public sector institutions, not exceeding the age of 56 years as of the closing date.

The Adviser (Law) post, in Pay Level 14, requires an LLB degree and at least ten years of relevant experience, including prior exposure to Competition Law being desirable. The Joint Director (Finance & Accounts) must hold a post-graduate qualification in commerce, finance, or be a CA/CS/CWA with significant experience in financial analysis related to competition matters. Administrative roles such as Joint Director (IT) and Assistant Director (Corporate Services) require technical or management qualifications with equivalent service experience in eligible grades.