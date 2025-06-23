Karnataka cabinet unveils sweeping bill to criminalize online fake news

The Karnataka government is poised to introduce one of India’s strictest anti‑misinformation laws yet: the Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News (Prohibition) Bill, 2025. Tabled before the cabinet in Bengaluru this week, the draft legislation marks a decisive effort to tackle the pervasive harm caused by fake news, hate speech, misogyny, obscenity, and religious disrespect online.

Under the proposed law, individuals found guilty of spreading misinformation could face prison sentences ranging from 2 to 5 years (or up to 7 years in severe cases) along with hefty fines, up to Rs 10 lakh. Acts that disrupt public safety, elections, or target religious symbols and women’s dignity would fall under the law’s purview.

"Two bills, Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025, and Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2025, have been proposed to curb fake news and hate speech," State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters recently after the cabinet meeting on June 19.

Following the tragic June 4 stampede that claimed 11 lives, Patil added that the Karnataka Crowd Control and Management of Mass Gatherings Bill, 2025 was also discussed in the cabinet. Additionally, Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025 has been proposed, and the cabinet decided to hold further deliberations on these bills before bringing them up in the next meeting.

The draft Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025, defines fake news to include misquoting individuals, or publishing false and/or inaccurate reports of their statements. It also covers the editing of audio or video clips that result in the distortion of facts or context. Additionally, it applies to individuals or entities- natural or juridical, organized or unorganized- who use social media platforms to disseminate messages or information through accounts that are either verified or operated under pseudonyms, fictitious names, or false identities.

The state government will be responsible for enforcing a complete ban on fake news on social media platforms. To implement the provisions of the Act, it proposes to set up a Fake News on Social Media Regulatory Authority.

The Authority will be chaired by the Minister for Kannada and Culture and Information and Broadcasting (as ex-officio chairperson). Other members will include one representative each from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, to be nominated by their respective presiding officers, two representatives from social media platforms to be appointed by the state government, and an IAS officer who will serve as the Authority’s secretary. Additionally, special courts, with sessions judges and dedicated Public Prosecutors, to swiftly adjudicate cases. Courts will hold the power to issue “Correction Directions” to counter misinformation and “Disabling Directions” to block access to offending content.

The draft defines misinformation as “false or misleading factual statements made knowingly or recklessly,” while fake news encompasses misquoting, manipulated audio/video content, and deliberate fabrication. Exemptions apply for satire, opinions, or religious/philosophical discourse not intended as factual claims.