Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited debuts on stock exchanges

ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) on Monday listed on the Indian stock exchanges, completing the demerger of Aditya Birla Group's fashion business into two independent listed entities.
The lifestyle brand houses brands like- - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter, American Eagle, Reebok, and innerwear business under Van Heusen.
On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail will include brands like Pantaloons, TCNS Clothing's ethnic wear, and designer labels such as Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba, and Shantanu & Nikhil. Additionally, luxury ventures such as Tasva, Jaypore, and The Collective, along with the much-anticipated Galeries Lafayette launch.
By demerging the business, the Group said it would allow them to focus sharply on their business strategies. Also, the two entities will be able to address stronger capital market outcomes, the company claimed.
"The demerged ABFRL will focus on larger market segments (TAM) with high growth, leveraging its strengths in distribution," the Group said.
"This moment marks both a recognition of the progress we have made and a clear signal of the scale of opportunity that lies ahead. India stands at the cusp of a transformative growth phase, with consumption poised to be a primary driver," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) was listed at Rs 172.84 and Rs 167.75 on the NSE and BSE respectively.
Separately, Aditya Birla Fashion narrowed its losses to Rs 23.55 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. In the previous fiscal year. The fashion retailer's net losses stood at Rs 266.36 crore in the January-March quarter.
And, in full fiscal 2025, the company's net losses stood at Rs 455.82 crore.