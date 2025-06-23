Wipro scales up brand-building expenses by Rs 359 crore in FY25

IT major Wipro has marginally scaled up its marketing and brand-building expenses by 1.01% in fiscal year 2025. The Bengaluru-based company spent Rs 359.1 crore on brand building in fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 355.5 crore in FY2024.

In FY2023, Wipro's marketing and brand-building expenses stood at Rs 295 crore.

However, Wipro slashed its selling and marketing expenditures for two consecutive years in a row. In fiscal year 2025, Wipro's selling & marketing expenses declined to Rs 6,437.8 crore as compared to Rs 6,997.2 crore in FY24--a 5.92% drop year-on-year.

The consulting and business process services said that the selling and marketing expenses stood at 7.23% of the total revenue in FY2025. In absolute terms, selling and marketing expenses decreased by 7.99% primarily due to a one-time employee restructuring cost of Rs 152 crore in fiscal year 2024, Wipro mentioned in its annual report.

However, the selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue from the IT Products segment increased marginally from 2.16% for FY24 to 2.19% in FY25. In absolute terms, selling and marketing expenses decreased by Rs 30 million.

The consolidated revenue of Wipro witnessed a 0.74% drop to Rs 89,088 crore in FY25.

Wipro Chairman Rishad A Premji emphasized boosting the consulting and Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolios in the compnay. he said the IT major is building an AI-first workforce and has trained over 87,000 employees in GenAI.