            

Wipro scales up brand-building expenses by Rs 359 crore in FY25

In FY2023, Wipro's marketing and brand-building expenses stood at Rs 295 crore.

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2025 6:34 PM
Wipro slashed its selling and marketing expenditures for two consecutive years in a row

IT major Wipro has marginally scaled up its marketing and brand-building expenses by 1.01% in fiscal year 2025. The Bengaluru-based company spent Rs 359.1 crore on brand building in fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 355.5 crore in FY2024.

However, Wipro slashed its selling and marketing expenditures for two consecutive years in a row. In fiscal year 2025, Wipro's selling & marketing expenses declined to Rs 6,437.8 crore as compared to Rs 6,997.2 crore in FY24--a 5.92% drop year-on-year.

The consulting and business process services said that the selling and marketing expenses stood at 7.23% of the total revenue in FY2025. In absolute terms, selling and marketing expenses decreased by 7.99% primarily due to a one-time employee restructuring cost of Rs 152 crore in fiscal year 2024, Wipro mentioned in its annual report.

However, the selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue from the IT Products segment increased marginally from 2.16% for FY24 to 2.19% in FY25. In absolute terms, selling and marketing expenses decreased by Rs 30 million.

The consolidated revenue of Wipro witnessed a 0.74% drop to Rs 89,088 crore in FY25.

Wipro Chairman Rishad A Premji emphasized boosting the consulting and Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolios in the compnay. he said the IT major is building an AI-first workforce and has trained over 87,000 employees in GenAI.

"The top five digital priorities are anticipated to be AI and Machine learning (ML) (including GenAI), cybersecurity, cloud and edge, big data and analytics, and robotics and automation, accounting for 60-80% of the total digital spend. We expect increased interest in adopting AI and GenAI solutions from proof of concepts to production processes will accelerate enterprise investments in AI use-cases, digital and cloud transformation, and data modernization," the company said.


First Published on Jun 23, 2025 6:27 PM

