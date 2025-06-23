            
Lenskart admits mistaken use of Titan trademark to Delhi HC

Lenskart informed the Delhi High Court that its use of Titan and Fastrack trademarks and related metatags was an inadvertent mistake.

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2025 12:09 PM
The case was initiated by Titan Company, which alleged that Lenskart was unlawfully using its brand names and metatags.

Eyewear company Lenskart informed the Delhi High Court that its use of Titan and Fastrack trademarks and related metatags was an inadvertent mistake, reports Bar & Bench.

Appearing for Lenskart, Advocate Nishchal Anand submitted before Justice Amit Bansal that the company had no intention of infringing Titan's registered trademarks and had already taken remedial steps by removing all references to Titan, TitanEye+, and Fastrack from its website and underlying source code, the report added.

The case was initiated by Titan Company, which alleged that Lenskart was unlawfully using its brand names and metatags - keywords embedded in the website's code that influence search engine results - potentially misleading consumers and infringing on its intellectual property rights.

Titan sought a permanent injunction to prevent any further misuse and passing off of its trademarks.

Taking Lenskart's statement on record, the Court disposed of the suit through a consent decree. "In view of the aforesaid statement, the defendants do not wish to contest the present suit. Binding the defendants to the aforesaid statement, the suit is decreed," Justice Bansal ordered, the report added.


First Published on Jun 23, 2025 12:09 PM

