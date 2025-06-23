            

Prada's Gianfranco D'Attis to step down as CEO

The reins will temporarily pass to Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra, who will take over brand leadership on an interim basis.

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2025 3:09 PM
D’Attis’ exit is the latest in a string of high-profile leadership changes as luxury houses retool their C-suites and creative benches to regain consumer momentum amid slowing demand and rising economic pressure.

Prada has announced that Gianfranco D’Attis, CEO of its flagship brand, will step down at the end of June by mutual agreement. As per a report by Reuters, the reins will temporarily pass to Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra, who will take over brand leadership on an interim basis.

From Kering naming Renault chief Luca de Meo as its new CEO to Jonathan Anderson’s expanded role at Dior and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s return via Balenciaga, the industry is undergoing what appears to be a full-scale strategic and generational recalibration. As shoppers grow more selective and legacy maisons search for fresher relevance, the spotlight is shifting from heritage to innovation in both boardrooms and ateliers.


First Published on Jun 23, 2025 3:09 PM

