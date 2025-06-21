Google partners with Maharashtra to empower AI startups

In a significant push to strengthen country's artificial intelligence ecosystem, Google has partnered with the state of Maharashtra to empower its AI startups, offering them with global opportunities.

Dr. Apoorv Chaturvedi, Head of Venture Capital and Startup Partnerships at Google recently met with Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha to discuss the collaboration. The move is expected to open doors for local entrepreneurs who are looking to scale globally.

“Maharashtra is ready for the next leap ina innovation. Our youth are talented and full of entrepreneurial energy. With Google’s support, we’re going to ensure they get a world-class platform to showcase their skills," said Minister Lodha. Also present at the discussion were Skill Development Commissioner Lahuraj Mali and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ OSD Kaustubh Dhavse.

Google's venture capital and startup partnerships division is planning to establish an AI training center in India, similar to the ones operating in nine other countries. The center will provide opportunities to selected startups through a rigorous selection process. The selected startups will get access to global mentors, funding opportunities, and a gateway to international markets.

This will be the first such center in the country, and it is expected to open up global opportunities for Maharashtra's young entrepreneurs.

“This will not just be a training hub, but a launchpad for Maharashtra’s brightest minds," Lodha said. The Minister also added that initial talks have begun and a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is likely soon.