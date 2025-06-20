As global firms pull back, Indian companies double down on DEI roles and investments

While several global corporations, especially in the U.S., scale back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives due to shifting political and business climates, Indian companies are moving in the opposite direction—steadily increasing their DEI-related investments and hiring. From apprenticeships for women in manufacturing to boardroom-level gender representation and disability inclusion, Indian firms are embedding DEI into their core strategies, signaling a long-term cultural shift that’s rooted in purpose, compliance, and future-readiness.

Over the past year, global firms like PepsiCo, Meta, and Google have taken a step back from their DEI commitments, especially in the U.S., under increasing political scrutiny. This shift includes the elimination of the Global Chief DEI Officer roles and a broader re-framing of DEI responsibilities within the companies. Yet, in stark contrast, industry-wide data corroborate an upward trajectory in India.

According to the LinkedIn Workforce Report, DEI-related job postings in India rose 35%; Naukri.com and Glassdoor data also point to a surge in searches and listings for DEI roles, particularly in HR and governance. McKinsey reports underscore the business case for diversity, and Deloitte India’s survey shows that 69% of employees prioritize DEI when choosing employers. NASSCOM notes that women’s representation in IT rose from 34% to 36% in 2023.

Experts tell Storyboard18 that the growth in DEI-related roles in India is likely to continue at 25% annually.

Sankalp Mohanty, Partner at Deloitte India, believes Indian companies will continue to hold the line on DEI investments. "Indian companies have made a lot of progress and investments in policies related to gender diversity, inclusion of LGBTQIA+, and persons with disabilities. This I believe, will continue—not because of any business case but because companies believe in it and because there is still much work to be done.”

Indian companies remain largely committed to DEI, driven by regulations like Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, said Mamta Mohapatra, Professor & Chair, OBHR Area at IMI Delhi.

A recent survey highlighted that only 28% of U.S.-based multinationals with operations in India paused DEI programs. Indian firms like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Lemon Tree Hotels continue enhancing DEI, seeing it as a competitive advantage and tailoring strategies uniquely suited to India’s diverse socio-cultural landscape.

"Indian companies recognize DIE as a business imperative—not just compliance. Unlike the West, India’s talent landscape is heterogeneous (gender, language, socio-economic), making DIE critical for growth", adds Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, Apna.co, the professional networking platform.

The platform has in fact seen a 30% rise in DEI-specific job listings in the last 12 months on its platform. Additionally, it recorded a 2.5x increase in job posts tagged with DEI objectives since early 2024.

Experts point out that the retrenchment in DEI roles globally is largely a U.S.-centric phenomenon, influenced by socio-political ideologies. “The pullback is mainly in the US as a core philosophy of the MAGA movement,” said Rushi Anandan, Associate Professor at K J Somaiya Institute of Management. “Additionally, activists have convinced companies like Walmart and John Deere to roll back DIE initiatives. The opposition is based on a view that DEI has become a tool to bypass meritocracy. But European companies have not been affected… Indian companies will not be affected, as both sides of the political spectrum in India are in favor of increasing opportunities for unprivileged minorities.”

The proactive push for DEI is evident in India’s corporate playbooks. Axis Bank promotes flexible work and diversity hiring, Deutsche Bank is targeting 35% women in leadership by 2025, and SAP India is focusing on neurodiversity and data-driven DEI alignment. Infosys boasts 40% women employees, and TCS has implemented gender-neutral parental leave.

“Nestlé India’s Gender Acceleration Plan boosts women leaders and supports people with disabilities; Mphasis and UpGrad hold managers accountable for team diversity," pointed out Mohapatra.

The DEI wave in India is also being powered from the bottom up, through apprenticeships.

“Indian companies are moving in the opposite direction (from global pullbacks), especially at the entry level through apprenticeships,” said Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship. “With female apprentice participation rising from 18.12% in FY21 to 22.79% in FY25 (projected), Indian firms view DEI as a strategic enabler.”

Sharma highlights examples across sectors: a major auto component company in North India hires only women apprentices on its shop floor, a two-wheeler manufacturer has scaled up women apprentice hiring to enhance shop floor culture, and a Chennai-based plant now employs over 500 female apprentices in assembly roles, providing benefits like free transport and subsidized housing.

Female apprenticeships have grown from 124,000 in FY21-22 to a projected 224,000 in FY24-25, with a CAGR of 22%. “Key sectors like automotive, retail, healthcare, and food processing have doubled or tripled their intake of women apprentices,” Sharma noted. “The Net Apprenticeship Outlook 2024 shows that 44% of employers plan to increase female apprenticeship hiring… sectors such as solar, semiconductors, and IT are leading this push.”

Data trends further back the narrative. Mohapatra pointed out a 33% rise in diversity hiring over the past year, especially in BFSI and IT. Inclusive job postings for persons with disabilities have also grown by 30–40% over three years. And while women in leadership dipped slightly to 18.7% in 2024 from the previous year, the momentum is expected to continue with 72% of HR leaders planning to ramp up DEI initiatives, leveraging tools like AI for bias-free hiring.

Anandan estimates the growth in DEI-related roles in India is likely to continue at 25% annually.

This institutional commitment isn’t just compliance-driven.

HSBC India, for example, views DEI as essential to business longevity. “Diversity and gender parity are vital for longevity, quality and business growth,” said Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India. “At HSBC, we believe embracing inclusivity isn’t just about compliance, it’s about creating a culture where all individuals are valued and empowered… By prioritizing diversity, companies can tap into a wealth of perspectives and experiences, driving innovation and success in today’s dynamic marketplace.”