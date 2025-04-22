            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • cognizant-ceos-realized-pay-sees-50-drop-from-expected-package-of-rs-137-crore-heres-why-62812

Cognizant CEO's realized pay sees 50% drop from expected package of Rs 137 crore; Here's why

While Ravi Kumar's pay package in fiscal year 2024 was Rs 137 crore his realised salary was Rs 70 crore, as per the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) filing

By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2025 11:10 AM
Cognizant CEO's realized pay sees 50% drop from expected package of Rs 137 crore; Here's why
Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant

IT giant Cognizant Technology Solution's CEO is making headlines because of his salary. The CEO has reportedly received half the salary in his targeted pay package.

While Kumar's pay package in fiscal year 2024 was Rs 137 crore, his realised salary was Rs 70 crore, as per the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) filing. This is because the PSUs granted in a year are set to vest in the future, depending on the performance criteria.

Kumar's Rs 137 crore pay package comprises- a base salary of Rs 10.25 crore ($1.2 million), ACI target of Rs 20.49 crore ($2.4 million), Performance share units worth Rs 64 crore and restricted stock units of Rs 42.68 crore.

However, according to the US SEC, the compensation committee evaluated Kumar's prior performance in February 2024 and said that the target compensation for 2024 should increased to $16,100,000 (11% increase vs 2023) to reflect his performance in his first year as CEO.

"Kumar's realized compensation was significantly lower than his target direct compensation primarily because his 2024 PSU grants are scheduled to vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria, in future periods," the filing added.

Kumar's 2024 realized compensation consisted of his base salary, 2024 ACI award payout at 107.3% of target, and quarterly vestings of restricted stock units in the aggregate amount of approximately $4,492,000.

The ratio of CEO-to-media employee pay in Cognizant in 2024 is 378:1. Therefore Kumar earned 378x more than IT major's average employees.


Tags
First Published on Apr 22, 2025 11:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Swiggy's Snacc and Blue Tokai part ways just months after launch

Swiggy's Snacc and Blue Tokai part ways just months after launch

How it Works

How Google’s ad tech power skews transparency and competition in India

How Google’s ad tech power skews transparency and competition in India

How it Works

TRAI issues key recommendations on critical IoT services, M2M SIM ownership transfer

TRAI issues key recommendations on critical IoT services, M2M SIM ownership transfer

How it Works

Over 70% demand one-handed usability and in-hand comfort in smartphones, reveals Counterpoint Research

Over 70% demand one-handed usability and in-hand comfort in smartphones, reveals Counterpoint Research

How it Works

Google's Dan Taylor on how AI is redefining the ad playbook

Google's Dan Taylor on how AI is redefining the ad playbook

How it Works

NCLT dismisses insolvency petition filed against Dentsu Communication India

NCLT dismisses insolvency petition filed against Dentsu Communication India

Brand Makers

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi assigned additional key roles within the organization

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi assigned additional key roles within the organization