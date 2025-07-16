            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • bpm-sector-witnesses-highest-attrition-in-voice-based-roles-report-74956

BPM sector witnesses highest attrition in voice-based roles: Report

Voiice-based roles are experiencing the highest attrition, ranging from 30–35%, largely due to non-standard shift patterns, rigid schedules, and limited career growth

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 5:30 PM
BPM sector witnesses highest attrition in voice-based roles: Report
Bengaluru maintained leadership in Voice, Non-Voice, and KPO segments. (Photo: Unsplash)

India's Business Process Management (BPM) sector underwent a massive transformation, according to the latest research report released today by CIEL HR, a HR solutions providers. As per the report, the voice-based roles in the BPM sector are plunging, making up just 26% of active job openings. Instead, hiring has increased with focused on Non-Voice, KPO, and Emerging Technology roles, driven by rapid digital transformation across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and retail, which is fueling demand for BPM services powered by analytics, AI, and automation.

Besides, the shift in hiring patterns is also reflected in attrition trends across the BPM sector. Voice-based roles are experiencing the highest attrition, ranging from 30–35%, largely due to non-standard shift patterns, rigid schedules, and limited career growth, with average tenures lasting just 8–10 months. These roles are typically filled by younger professionals aged 20–24, who often view them as short-term opportunities.

According to Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, CIEL HR, said, “India’s BPM industry is undergoing its most defining shift in decades, one that is moving the sector from a cost-efficient voice model to a capability-led one. Traditional roles are losing relevance, and the next wave of growth will be led by professionals who continuously invest in upgrading their capabilities. As this sector continues to evolve, organisations that can effectively leverage the expanding talent pools in Tier-II cities while adapting to the changing role mix will be best positioned for success.”

Notably, Tier-II cities have steadily gaining market share, particularly in digital-enabled roles. Mysuru has established itself as a prominent center for Emerging Technologies, positioning itself as a Gen-AI cluster. Jaipur demonstrates particular strength in Voice and Non-Voice roles, while Coimbatore exhibits balanced capabilities across all categories. Other Tier-II cities are also carving out specialised niches. Kochi has surpassed Mysuru in analytics density, while Bhubaneswar is gaining ground in KPO (21%).

Bengaluru maintained leadership in Voice, Non-Voice, and KPO segments, but ceded share in Emerging-Tech to Hyderabad. Whereas, KPO leadership roles (with over 13 years) show the strongest projected growth (+15%), indicating investment in senior professional, the report added.


Tags
First Published on Jul 16, 2025 5:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Tech game on: Karnataka to launch ambitious AI Mission with new IT policy

Tech game on: Karnataka to launch ambitious AI Mission with new IT policy

How it Works

US student visa refused after applicant fails to share Reddit account

US student visa refused after applicant fails to share Reddit account

How it Works

Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore, includes 3 parking spots

Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore, includes 3 parking spots

How it Works

India’s festive season to generate over 2.16 lakh jobs in 2025: Report

India’s festive season to generate over 2.16 lakh jobs in 2025: Report

How it Works

41% of ad & marketing fraternity worry AI will lead to loss of creativity: Report

41% of ad & marketing fraternity worry AI will lead to loss of creativity: Report

How it Works

65 million in slums, GDP losses mount—Report proposes future-ready Indian cities

65 million in slums, GDP losses mount—Report proposes future-ready Indian cities

How it Works

DB Corp's ad revenue declines by 7% to Rs 397.8 crore in Q1 FY26, profit plunges by 31.4%

DB Corp's ad revenue declines by 7% to Rs 397.8 crore in Q1 FY26, profit plunges by 31.4%