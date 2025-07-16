BPM sector witnesses highest attrition in voice-based roles: Report

India's Business Process Management (BPM) sector underwent a massive transformation, according to the latest research report released today by CIEL HR, a HR solutions providers. As per the report, the voice-based roles in the BPM sector are plunging, making up just 26% of active job openings. Instead, hiring has increased with focused on Non-Voice, KPO, and Emerging Technology roles, driven by rapid digital transformation across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and retail, which is fueling demand for BPM services powered by analytics, AI, and automation.

Besides, the shift in hiring patterns is also reflected in attrition trends across the BPM sector. Voice-based roles are experiencing the highest attrition, ranging from 30–35%, largely due to non-standard shift patterns, rigid schedules, and limited career growth, with average tenures lasting just 8–10 months. These roles are typically filled by younger professionals aged 20–24, who often view them as short-term opportunities.

According to Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, CIEL HR, said, “India’s BPM industry is undergoing its most defining shift in decades, one that is moving the sector from a cost-efficient voice model to a capability-led one. Traditional roles are losing relevance, and the next wave of growth will be led by professionals who continuously invest in upgrading their capabilities. As this sector continues to evolve, organisations that can effectively leverage the expanding talent pools in Tier-II cities while adapting to the changing role mix will be best positioned for success.”

Notably, Tier-II cities have steadily gaining market share, particularly in digital-enabled roles. Mysuru has established itself as a prominent center for Emerging Technologies, positioning itself as a Gen-AI cluster. Jaipur demonstrates particular strength in Voice and Non-Voice roles, while Coimbatore exhibits balanced capabilities across all categories. Other Tier-II cities are also carving out specialised niches. Kochi has surpassed Mysuru in analytics density, while Bhubaneswar is gaining ground in KPO (21%).